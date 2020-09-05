Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DVDCF. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a reduce rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95.

Pernod Ricard

