PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

PDRDY opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $38.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.49.

About PERNOD RICARD S/ADR

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

