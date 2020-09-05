PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PetIQ from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PetIQ from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $991.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56.

In other news, Director Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $550,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in PetIQ by 9.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,258,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,694,000 after acquiring an additional 284,309 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,566,000 after acquiring an additional 48,932 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its position in PetIQ by 20.5% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 946,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,978,000 after acquiring an additional 160,886 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in PetIQ by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 823,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 35,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PetIQ by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 771,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,916,000 after acquiring an additional 85,532 shares during the last quarter.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit