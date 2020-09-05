PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PetIQ from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PetIQ from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $991.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56.

In other news, Director Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $550,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in PetIQ by 9.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,258,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,694,000 after acquiring an additional 284,309 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,566,000 after acquiring an additional 48,932 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its position in PetIQ by 20.5% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 946,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,978,000 after acquiring an additional 160,886 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in PetIQ by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 823,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 35,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PetIQ by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 771,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,916,000 after acquiring an additional 85,532 shares during the last quarter.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.