Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Director Albert Black, Jr. Purchases 2,800 Shares

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,699.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.79. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,019,000 after buying an additional 1,398,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,716,000 after buying an additional 423,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,008,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,935 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 530.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,566,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,450,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after purchasing an additional 806,829 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

