Pier Capital LLC Acquires 28,182 Shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI)

Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,182 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.77% of IMPINJ worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in IMPINJ by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 24,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in IMPINJ by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 63,323 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the second quarter worth $334,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 10.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. 270,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,932. IMPINJ Inc has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $582.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,487 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $58,071.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,333.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,073 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $164,699.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

