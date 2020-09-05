Pier Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Pier Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,392 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Wingstop worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,291,000 after purchasing an additional 459,133 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 7.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,808,000 after buying an additional 111,388 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Wingstop by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WING stock traded down $7.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.87. The company had a trading volume of 787,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,288. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.43. Wingstop Inc has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.82, a P/E/G ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.46 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WING. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

