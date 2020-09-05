Pier Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Pier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,015 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 12.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,437,000 after acquiring an additional 31,481 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Emergent Biosolutions stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.78. 408,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,095. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.61. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $137.61.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 28,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $3,160,649.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Joulwan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $744,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,548.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,999 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.57.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.