Pier Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Pinterest by 5.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.6% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 75,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $3,155,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 36,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $1,314,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,158,138 shares of company stock worth $68,153,193.

PINS traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,814,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,007,608. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $39.64. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 1.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

