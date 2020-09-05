Pier Capital LLC Has $3.72 Million Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Pier Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 42.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,320 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GO. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 68.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 24.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $68,000.

Several brokerages have commented on GO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE:GO traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.86. The company had a trading volume of 883,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,478. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.01.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $81,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,587 shares in the company, valued at $227,167.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $857,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,019.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,195 shares of company stock valued at $25,120,963 in the last three months.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

