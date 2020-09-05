Pier Capital LLC Has $4.05 Million Stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)

Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,062 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 1.05% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIND. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 102.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

In related news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith acquired 214,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $2,379,518.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,932.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIND traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.22). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 31.22% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.