Pier Capital LLC Has $4.64 Million Stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Pier Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 702,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 776,758 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,143,000 after purchasing an additional 928,413 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cerus by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,726,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,797,000 after buying an additional 161,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cerus by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,863,000 after buying an additional 48,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cerus by 24.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,359,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 457,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Cerus by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,718,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 604,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. 1,824,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,378. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.83%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 16,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $126,463.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,261.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 554,494 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,906. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERS. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cerus in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cerus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

