Pier Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 39,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $1,404,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $83.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,783,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.81 and a 200 day moving average of $81.58. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $87.79. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,066.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,425.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $910,292.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at $31,839,061.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,877 shares of company stock valued at $28,290,503. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

