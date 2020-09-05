Pier Capital LLC Reduces Position in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,050 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Regenxbio worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Regenxbio by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 347,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 87,514 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 1,894.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 55,514 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the second quarter worth about $63,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 4.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 76.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Regenxbio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regenxbio from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Regenxbio stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.41. 375,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,838. Regenxbio Inc has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regenxbio Inc will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $599,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

