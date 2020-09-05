Pier Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Pier Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,169 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Cubic worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Cubic in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cubic during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cubic by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 4,514.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 18.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

CUB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cubic from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cubic in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cubic in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cubic from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE CUB traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.17. 303,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cubic Co. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $350.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,111.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

