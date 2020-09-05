Pier Capital LLC Sells 17,656 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Pier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,656 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 1,178,373.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,205,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,099,000 after buying an additional 3,205,176 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Guardant Health by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,518,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,163,000 after acquiring an additional 833,174 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,335,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,586,000 after acquiring an additional 737,024 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 431.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,003,000 after acquiring an additional 443,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 162.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 703,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after purchasing an additional 435,520 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $90.81. 655,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,231. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.42 and its 200 day moving average is $81.30. Guardant Health Inc has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 1,162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $96,673,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $483,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,468.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,385,130 shares of company stock worth $116,545,437. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.17.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.