Pier Capital LLC Sells 2,233 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Pier Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Spotify by 700.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Spotify by 65.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Spotify during the first quarter worth $42,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Spotify during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Spotify from $144.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Spotify in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.74.

NYSE:SPOT traded down $13.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,061,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,648. Spotify has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $299.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.