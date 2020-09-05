Pier Capital LLC Sells 36,726 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,726 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 790.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 38,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 64,533 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 306,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,858,000 after buying an additional 149,558 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHVN. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.55.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $42,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,941.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 73,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $4,865,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 849,662 shares of company stock worth $59,372,838. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.35. 375,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,450. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.22. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $78.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.49.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.