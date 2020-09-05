Pier Capital LLC Sells 52,667 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Pier Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,667 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Cardlytics worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,951,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cardlytics by 1,020.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after buying an additional 325,903 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 56.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 808,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at $13,813,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,062,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $245,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,763,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $157,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 235,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,540,167.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 284,100 shares of company stock worth $18,671,681 and have sold 53,916 shares worth $4,165,271. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.09. The stock had a trading volume of 533,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,536. Cardlytics Inc has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day moving average is $64.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 2.32.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cardlytics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

