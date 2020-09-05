Pier Capital LLC Sells 62,218 Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Pier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,218 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Papa John’s Int’l worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,557,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,883,000 after buying an additional 134,291 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after purchasing an additional 22,191 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 297,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 250,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CL King upped their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

In related news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,338.54. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s Int’l stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.29, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.48. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $102.25.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.47 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

