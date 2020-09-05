Pier Capital LLC Takes Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,000. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,543,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.07. 288,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -71.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 29.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.24 and a 52 week high of $127.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.94.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

