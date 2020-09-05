Pier Capital LLC Takes Position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 39.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,257,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Roku by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 788,755 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU traded down $6.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.91. 7,206,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,386,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.51. Roku Inc has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $185.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Roku from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.68.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.41, for a total transaction of $6,314,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total transaction of $235,028.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,689,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,997 shares of company stock valued at $58,046,659 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

