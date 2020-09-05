Pier Capital LLC Trims Position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Pier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,922 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Freshpet worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 1,145.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter worth $91,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Freshpet by 80.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $2,115,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,633 shares in the company, valued at $13,815,746.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $610,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,738 shares of company stock worth $5,162,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,085. Freshpet Inc has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $116.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,080.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 8.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freshpet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.