Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.43.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

In related news, Director David B. Ingram acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,035 shares of company stock worth $561,219 in the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 90,690 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 174,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,109,000 after buying an additional 97,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Analyst Recommendations for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit