Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.43.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

In related news, Director David B. Ingram acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,035 shares of company stock worth $561,219 in the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 90,690 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 174,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,109,000 after buying an additional 97,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

