Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has raised its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:PHD traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 31,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,377. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $11.21.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 235,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $2,242,037.33. Insiders bought a total of 1,679,097 shares of company stock worth $16,043,004 in the last three months.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

