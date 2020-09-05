Pioneer Municipal High Inc (MAV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High has decreased its dividend payment by 40.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE MAV traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.91. 53,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,881. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. Pioneer Municipal High has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

Several research firms have commented on MAV. Raymond James lowered shares of Pioneer Municipal High to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pioneer Municipal High to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

About Pioneer Municipal High

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

