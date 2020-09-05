Piper Sandler Increases Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target to $18.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $8.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $749.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $380.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $99,039.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $311,664.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,336.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.3% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 38,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

