Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IBEX’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of IBEX in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IBEX in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of IBEX in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of IBEX opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. IBEX has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

IBEX Limited provides technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers CLX Target, a digital marketing and conversion suite; CLX Connect, an omni-channel platform for consumers to interact with brands through various channels, such as voice, IVR, Web, social, or chatbots; CLX convert, a quoting engine, which aggregates and unifies quotes and deals from various providers at an address level; and CLX Pulse that allow brands to send omni-channel digital surveys supported by text analytics software to analyze customer feedback for accurate sentiment and disposition.

