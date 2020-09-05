Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:OAOFY)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.35 and last traded at $42.35. 2,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OAOFY. Morgan Stanley lowered Pjsc Lukoil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. VTB Capital upgraded Pjsc Lukoil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.49.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OAOFY)

PJSC Tatneft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil primarily in Russia. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, Petrochemical Products, and Banking. It has oil and gas fields located principally on the territory of Tatarstan in Russia.

