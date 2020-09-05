Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 409,719 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline makes up approximately 1.3% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 91.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,809,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,201. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $22.81.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

