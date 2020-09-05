Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PS. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.96.

PS stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. Pluralsight has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $76,449,854.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,111,736 shares of company stock worth $77,915,354 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Pluralsight in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 48,723 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Analyst Recommendations for Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit