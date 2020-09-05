Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PS. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.96.

PS stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. Pluralsight has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $76,449,854.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,111,736 shares of company stock worth $77,915,354 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Pluralsight in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 48,723 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

