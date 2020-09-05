PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in PPL by 93.9% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,831,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,014. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.69.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

