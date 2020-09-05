Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRBZF. TD Securities upgraded Premium Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Premium Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.60.

OTCMKTS:PRBZF opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $76.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.21.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

