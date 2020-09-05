Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$95.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PBH. TD Securities upgraded shares of Premium Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$97.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Premium Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Premium Brands stock opened at C$94.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$95.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.12. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$62.79 and a 12 month high of C$102.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.02.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$976.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$862.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

