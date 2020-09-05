PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) to post sales of $39.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.53 million and the highest is $39.65 million. PRGX Global reported sales of $42.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full-year sales of $162.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.10 million to $162.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $165.47 million, with estimates ranging from $164.93 million to $166.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PRGX Global.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. PRGX Global had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 5.16%.

PRGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PRGX Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of PRGX Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on PRGX Global from $7.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PRGX Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 30,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,955. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $125.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19. PRGX Global has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $6.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGX. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in PRGX Global in the second quarter valued at about $3,778,000. North Run Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the first quarter worth about $1,848,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PRGX Global by 467.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 134,200 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 60.0% during the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 299,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 112,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the second quarter worth about $300,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

