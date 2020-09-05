Pro-Pac Packaging (ASX:PPG) Insider Acquires A$10,333.23 in Stock

Pro-Pac Packaging (ASX:PPG) insider Tim Welsh bought 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$10,333.23 ($7,380.88).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial, flexible, and rigid packaging products in Australia. The company's Industrial Packaging division manufactures, sources, and distributes industrial packaging materials, and related products and services.

