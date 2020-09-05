Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRGS. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Progress Software from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.07. Progress Software has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.17 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $27,958,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,541,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,275,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 455,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,565,000 after buying an additional 254,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Progress Software by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 956,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,080,000 after buying an additional 185,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

