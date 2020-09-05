ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Trading Down 11.6%

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)’s stock price fell 11.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.37 and last traded at $61.74. 631,850 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 302,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average is $42.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

