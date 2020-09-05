ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 442,038 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 480% compared to the average daily volume of 76,213 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 340,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,580,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 94,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 94,828 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,639,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,180,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,319,133. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

