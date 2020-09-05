Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Prospect Capital currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $4.88.

PSEC opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.31%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,444,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

