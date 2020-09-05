Provident Financial’s (PFG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PFG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 332.56 ($4.35).

Shares of PFG stock opened at GBX 225.40 ($2.95) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 186.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 215.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.65 million and a PE ratio of 15.65. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of GBX 126.87 ($1.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 492.70 ($6.44).

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported GBX (10.10) (($0.13)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX (21.80) (($0.28)) by GBX 11.70 ($0.15). As a group, analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 6186.0002229 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

