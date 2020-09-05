Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Public Storage by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Public Storage by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Public Storage by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $401,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $657,028 in the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSA stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.14. 997,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,883. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.56. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $263.29.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.69.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

