PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $62.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

PVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PVH from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.12.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.92. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.16.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $2.56. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in PVH by 41.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 53,330 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 8.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in PVH by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in PVH by 41.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 58.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

