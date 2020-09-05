PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $82.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded PVH from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on PVH from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PVH from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PVH from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.12.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH stock opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.16. PVH has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PVH will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in PVH by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.