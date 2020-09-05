Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Down 9.8%

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)’s share price traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $120.98 and last traded at $121.44. 2,360,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,733,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $153,423.84. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,762 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,151,151.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,507,101.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,069. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 32.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

