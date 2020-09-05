QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $150.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $137.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.87.

QCOM opened at $115.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.53. The company has a market cap of $138.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $123.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $938,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

