QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $120.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.87.

Shares of QCOM opened at $115.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $123.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.53. The firm has a market cap of $138.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

