Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Quanex Building Products updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $564.19 million, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.66. Quanex Building Products has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities raised Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised Quanex Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on Quanex Building Products from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

