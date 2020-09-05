QunQun (QUN) Price Hits $0.0036

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. QunQun has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $161,763.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $18.94, $5.60 and $33.94. Over the last week, QunQun has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00043303 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.19 or 0.05186448 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004059 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00033558 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00049474 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QUN is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

