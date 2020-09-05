Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Quotient in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Quotient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $397.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Quotient has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Quotient in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Quotient in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Quotient in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Quotient by 32.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Quotient by 25.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.