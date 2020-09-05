Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RXT. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

