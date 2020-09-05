Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RXT. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit